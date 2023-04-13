Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson received the 2023 Lucy Harth Smith-Atwood S. Wilson Award for Civil and Human Rights in Education. The award was presented at the 151st Kentucky Education Association (KEA) Delegate Assembly.

The Smith-Wilson Award is given annually to a person or organization that has made notable contributions in any of the following areas:

Aaron Thompson

CPE President Aaron Thompson, left, accepts the the 2023 Lucy Harth Smith-Atwood S. Wilson Award for Civil and Human Rights in Education from KEA President Eddie Campbell. (Photo submitted)

