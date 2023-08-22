From left: Dr. Felicia Cumings Smith, President and CEO NCFL; FIS Superintendent Sheri Satterly; Franklin County Judge/Executive Michael Mueller; Kelley Anderson, Executive Director Thornhill Learning Center; NCFL Kentucky Director Cherry Boyles; Magistrate Scotty Tracy. Not pictured: FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp (Photo courtesy NCFL, Franklin County Fiscal Court)
Thorn Hill Education Center, home of the new "60x30" family education initiative in cooperation with the National Center for Family Learning, Franklin County Schools, Frankfort Independent Schools, and the Franklin County Fiscal Court. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
It might not be surprising to learn that when families take an active role in a child’s education, the child will thrive and perform more effectively. But when families and children focus on learning together, the benefits grow exponentially.
That is where a new partnership between the Thorn Hill Education Center, the Louisville-based National Center for Family Learning (NCFL), Franklin County Fiscal Court and both the Franklin County and Frankfort Independent School districts, the “60x30” Family Learning Community initiative, seeks to make its mark.
The “60x30” stands for the NCFL’s efforts to “establish coordinated and aligned family learning systems in 60 communities by 2030.” Frankfort will serve as one of two cities, along with Louisville, to anchor the program.
“60x30” will see Thorn Hill leading the efforts to “work together to develop a wraparound ecosystem that provides family literacy, engagement, and leadership opportunities to historically underserved and marginalized families within the community," according to the NCFL.
The program will focus on the stories and needs of children first, along with parenting adults (including grandparents and foster families), to develop programs that best serve those most directly impacted by societal inequalities.
Frankfort will eventually join into a larger network of other “60x30” participating communities, where the information and program lessons from each location can be studied and then used to help shape future educational policies across the state and around the nation.
"We're excited to serve as the anchor for a coalition of local organizations and community leaders as we develop system-wide approaches to the area's adult education and family learning needs," explained Thorn Hill Director Kelley Anderson. “Working together will give us the capacity we need to scale up our programming and expand our reach, enabling all of us to better serve the most vulnerable in our community.”
NCFL President and Frankfort resident Dr. Felicia C. Smith added, “It is both an honor and a deep responsibility to bring the 60×30 Vision to a place I call home. Frankfort and Franklin County families — much like families across the country — are facing urgent and significant challenges that deserve thoughtful solutions.”
The program is based around three key tenets for families and students in pre-K through high school that NCFL calls their “Family Learning System:"
Family Literacy: Focusing on building literacy, technology and workforce skills for both parenting adults and youth.
Family Engagement: Engaging families as partners and problem solvers, encouraging schools to work in tandem with families to forward educational progress and engagement.
Family Leadership: Encouraging adults to build leadership and job skills and to “increase social capital" working with schools, businesses and government agencies to build relationships and work toward reaching new educational goals.
Smith stressed the importance of the initiative’s mission, explaining that by “signing on to NCFL's 60×30 Vision, the county judge-executive, local school superintendents and Thorn Hill Education Center have all demonstrated their commitment to solving these challenges.
“When we create the conditions for all children and families to thrive, we ensure that our communities thrive — strong families equal strong communities," she stated.
"I ran for this office to support improvements in quality of life, community amenities, and schools, and this partnership has the potential to make a real impact in all those areas of Franklin County life," added Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller.
“By nurturing learning for all, we have the chance to create a thriving and sustainable community that works for families today and is prepared for the challenges of tomorrow."
