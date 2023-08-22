Thorn Hill Ed Center

Thorn Hill Education Center, home of the new "60x30" family education initiative in cooperation with the National Center for Family Learning, Franklin County Schools, Frankfort Independent Schools, and the Franklin County Fiscal Court. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

It might not be surprising to learn that when families take an active role in a child’s education, the child will thrive and perform more effectively. But when families and children focus on learning together, the benefits grow exponentially.

That is where a new partnership between the Thorn Hill Education Center, the Louisville-based National Center for Family Learning (NCFL), Franklin County Fiscal Court and both the Franklin County and Frankfort Independent School districts, the “60x30” Family Learning Community initiative, seeks to make its mark.

NCFL Family Learning Community Press Release.jpg

From left: Dr. Felicia Cumings Smith, President and CEO NCFL; FIS Superintendent Sheri Satterly; Franklin County Judge/Executive Michael Mueller; Kelley Anderson, Executive Director Thornhill Learning Center; NCFL Kentucky Director Cherry Boyles; Magistrate Scotty Tracy. Not pictured: FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp (Photo courtesy NCFL, Franklin County Fiscal Court)
FLC-60x30 Logo Horizontal.png

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription