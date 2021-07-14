071421.ThornHill_ly.JPG

Thorn Hill Education Center Director Kelley Anderson, left, poses with Mayor Layne Wilkerson, center, and Tish Shade, president/CEO of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, after Thorn Hill's GED graduation ceremony last month. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

There have been twists and turns for the Thorn Hill Education Center in the past year, with COVID-19, fewer students and a change in leadership.

But the center, which provides adult education opportunities, has kept its doors open through all changes.

“The numbers declined significantly,” Director Kelley Anderson said about the past year. “We stayed open and continued testing, but the numbers were very low. We allowed teachers to take advantage of Zoom and work from home, but most of us came in and worked with masks on.

“We usually have 300 students and we were down to 100. We couldn’t get in the jail either. Our numbers have improved as soon as we opened back up.”

The center, which was closed the last week of June and first week of July for a small break, is working on fundraising as its new fiscal year gets underway.

“We’re a non-profit, so we rely on people making donations, like everyone else,” Anderson said. “We try to do things here outside the box, to make this a place the community really wants to be at.”

Thorn Hill hopes to bring back Spellapalooza this year, possibly in October. The event, which is a spelling bee among local businesses and groups, is a major fundraiser for the center.

Sylvia and Don Coffey are donating a Jaguar from the 1930s to be raffled as a fundraiser.

The center is also being used by different groups. The Bluegrass Theatre Guild occupies part of the building, and the gym is being used by the YMCA basketball league and Frankfort High’s volleyball team for practice.

On Saturday, Thorn Hill will be the site of the Rally for Recovery, hosted by Capital City Voices of Change, a group that spreads the word about recovery from alcohol and drug addiction.

“We’re trying to branch out and really be part of the community,” Anderson said.

Anderson, who began working at Thorn Hill in 2017, was named interim director last August with Rita Rector retired, and Anderson took over as permanent director in April. Rector remains active with the center.

“My responsibilities were corrections and teaching in the classroom," Anderson said about her start at Thorn Hill. "It’s kind of evolved into corrections and teaching ESL (English as a second language).

“The regional jail supports us greatly. They’re big into education and getting their inmates more education. Jake Banta, the jailer, is very pro-academics.”

At the heart of what the center does is working with students.

“We want to give everyone the opportunity to get in and get tested and start working on their GED,” Anderson said. “Everything is student driven.”

The center provides transportation to classes for students, and childcare is also provided.

In addition to offering adult education classes to obtain a GED, Thorn Hill also offers programs such as career counseling, ESL, college prep/next step and FLIP (Families Learning Through Interaction).

If someone who has earned a GED is having trouble with a class in college, that person can go to Thorn Hill for help.

“We’ll do that for former students of ours,” Anderson said. “We want them to be successful.”

Help included going to where their students were during the pandemic.

“I taught math in a McDonald’s parking lot during COVID,” Anderson said.

“We took (educational) packages to people during COVID when they couldn’t come here. It almost seems too good to be true, but it’s true.”

