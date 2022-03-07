Focus On Race Relations–Frankfort (FORR) is planning a three-day event to commemorate Juneteenth which is scheduled for June 17-19.
“The idea is that the event would unite the entire Frankfort and Franklin County community,” FORR President Ed Powe told The State Journal.
The Frankfort City Commission unanimously passed a resolution in support of FORR and a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the Juneteenth celebration on Monday. According to the resolution, the city will contribute $5,000 for the event. On Thursday the Franklin County Fiscal Court also approved a $5,000 contribution.
Juneteenth, which is short for June 19, marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and ensure that enslaved people were freed — 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. The day honors the end of slavery in the U.S. and is widely considered to be the longest-running African American holiday in the country.
Last year city leaders and the federal government adopted June 19 as an official holiday.
While final details have yet to be ironed out, the three-day Juneteenth celebration tentatively includes a 5K race on June 17; a county-wide scavenger hunt, children’s activities, a forum and panel discussion on race-related issues at the Old Capitol and a movie showing at the Grand Theatre on June 18; and church-related events on June 19.
“I’m happy to help kick start any of these events that I think could be long term celebrations in Frankfort,” Mayor Layne Wilkerson said at Monday’s meeting. “I think this is a good opportunity for us to seed that money.”
June 17
The 5K Race On Race Relations will step off at 6 p.m. on June 17 at Lakeview Park. The course will be the same one used for the Frosty 5K, which was held in December and will include both runners and walkers.
Participants who complete the “Freedom Trail” course, which will be marked with signage depicting racial incidents from 1619 to the present day, will receive tokens. After the final competitor crosses the finish line, visitors will be invited to walk the course to view the signage containing historic racial events.
Special awards will be given to age group winners. Registration for the 5K will open on April 1 and a webpage will be added on www.runsignup.com.
Prior to and during the race, a silent auction for adult and children’s items and raffle will be held. Participants and visitors will also be encouraged to take the stage and microphone to answer the question “What does the phrase better together mean to you?” All responses will be video recorded and released on FORR’s website and social media pages in the future.
FORR estimates up to 100 volunteers will be needed for the event. Those wishing to help are asked to contact Rachelle Chattin, FORR secretary, at ichattin93@gmail.com.
June 18
An educational team scavenger hunt will start at 10 a.m. June 18 at Lakeview Park though the actual hunt will take place around the city and county.
The clues and items to be found will have some relationship to race and race relations and teams will be required to return to Lakeview Park in order to turn in scoresheets.
“This event will allow FORR to showcase the Frankfort/Franklin County community by placing clues all around the city and the county,” Powe added. “At the same time, the hunt will provide the participants with a greater understanding about the racial history of America.”
FORR is hoping to be able to provide the winning team with a cash prize.
Other activities planned at Lakeview Park on June 18 include a bouncy house, food vendors, face painting, sack races, games for kids and the showing of videos.
Melanie VanHouten, director of Josephine Sculpture Park, is also coordinating artistic events at the sculpture park.
FORR has received permission from the Kentucky Historical Society to host a Juneteenth forum at the Old Capitol starting at 5:30 p.m.
The organization is requesting Gov. Andy Beshear to issue an apology — not a pardon — on behalf of the state to the relatives of John Maxey and Marshall Boston, the two Black men who were lynched on the Singing Bridge without being granted their constitutional rights to a fair trial by jury. If the governor is unavailable on that day then FORR will ask Wilkerson to extend an apology on behalf of the city.
A panel discussion on race-related issues will be held in front of a live audience and the winners of the FORR/Equal Justice Initiative Student Essay Contest will be announced. Cash awards of up to $5,000 will be given to up to five winning essayists.
The June 18 events will culminate with a movie showing at the Grand Theatre in downtown Frankfort. Currently, the proposed movie will be “I Am Not Your Negro” featuring James Baldwin. The running length of the film is 1 hour and 38 minutes.
No admission will be charged, but those who attend are asked to bring a canned good donation for the Frankfort Food Pantry. COVID-19 protocols and vaccination guidelines will be followed.
June 19
International artist Daryl Van Leer will perform a reenactment of one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous church sermons. A location has yet to be determined but the FORR "Be the Bridge" Church committee is planning church-related events.
At Monday’s city commission meeting Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge mentioned that she met with Pastor Leslie Whitlock regarding another event for Juneteenth. They are looking at trying to host a church/community picnic on June 19 on the Old Capitol grounds and would like the city to be involved.
“We are hoping to bring a proposal of that to the next meeting and get that to (City Manager) Ms. (Laura) Hagg to look over for all of our churches to come around to have an old-fashioned picnic and have all the churches perform on stage right there in downtown,” she said. “Hopefully the city will join in once that proposal is received.”
According to Powe, half of the proceeds from the three-day Juneteenth celebration will go toward establishing an FORR scholarship for a Frankfort/Franklin County senior who enrolls at Kentucky State University to major in education.
“It sounds like it’ll be a great event,” Commissioner Leesa Unger stated. “I’m excited and in full support of it.”
