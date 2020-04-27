Governor's Scholars Program

Three Frankfort High School juniors have been accepted into the 2020 Governor’s Scholar Program, a summer residential program for gifted high schoolers.

Leah Rome, daughter of Shannan and Nathan Rome, and Gabe Langley Boaventura, son of Maia Langley, will participate in the program, which provides academic and personal growth opportunities to students.

Hunter Wooldridge, the son of Emily and Jeremy Wooldridge, will participate in the Governor’s School for the Arts in Film and Photography.

GSP began in 1983, when state leaders decided they wanted to find a way to keep Kentucky high school students in the state when they went to college.

GSP takes places at three Kentucky universities: Morehead State University, Centre College and Bellarmine University.

