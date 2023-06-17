Loretta Pennington started working for her GED years ago, but a death in the family and depression sidelined her plans.

On Friday, she reached her goal, and she did it alongside her daughter, Crystal Brophy, and her granddaughter, Alexus Breau.

061723.Family GED graduation_ly.jpg

Three generations from the same family graduated with their GEDs Friday at Thorn Hill Education Center. From left are Alexus Breau, Crystal Brophy and Loretta Pennington. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
061723.Taisha Chandler_ly.jpg

Taisha Chandler, the admissions/testing coordinator at Thorn Hill Education Center, celebrates while reading names of GED graduates during Friday's graduation ceremony at Thorn Hill. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

