Three Kentucky State University students were among six who completed internships in Congress through the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) National Center Foundation on Capitol Hill this fall.

Anyiah Chambers interned in the office of Rep. Nanette Barragan, D-California, Brionna Greer interned in Rep. Jim McGovern’s, D-Massachusetts, office, and Nina Jones interned in Rep. Chrissy Houlahan's, D-Pennsylvania, office. 

KSU academic logo

The center was established this year to foster experiential learning, mentorship, and networking for students attending historically black colleges and universities. 

The foundation awards each participating school at least one $5,600 housing grant per academic semester to address lack of diversity in the intern population and structural inequity of housing costs by getting next generation leaders to the resource ladder in Washington, D.C. — and then, getting them up on it. In addition to the housing grant, the center assists in placing the participating students in an internship and connects them with a local alumni mentor.

At the center, the inaugural class of students participated in professional development activities which included a reception for Delegate Briana Sewell, a tour with president of the National Press Club and Associated Press Speaker Series with Rep. Cheri Bustos, and Career Night, among others.

The HBCU National Center Foundation was established with a gift of $1 million by Jacqueline Lewis, an educator and philanthropist. Thirty years ago, Lewis founded Washington Intern Student Housing (WISH) and set up foundations to help struggling students. 

This year, Lewis was inspired by President Joe Biden's call for diversity in the Federal Government and Mackenzie Scott's gifts to underfunded schools. This initial gift provides for 175 students to participate.

For more information, visit HBCUNC.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription