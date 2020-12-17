Berea College

Three local Berea College students were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List.

Dawson Barrineau, Marcianna Hogan and Katherine Murphy, all of Frankfort, earned the distinction for achieving a GPA of 3.4 or higher with a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription