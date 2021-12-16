CumberlandsLogo.png

Three students from Frankfort have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of the Cumberlands for the fall 2021 semester.

They are Johnny Bush, Skyler Sutton and Joshua Gabbard.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.

