Jai Joshi, Kyle Andrew Reed and Kavya Vasudevan, all of Frankfort, will graduate from the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics on May 8 at Morehead State’s Jayne Stadium.

The Craft Academy, at Morehead State University, is a dual-credit academy for academically exceptional Kentucky students. It provides students with a postsecondary residential experience to complete their junior and senior years of high school by enrolling in college courses.

