In November, Frankfort Regional Medical Center reached out to elementary schools in Franklin County to participate in a “Name the Robot” contest for the hospital’s new surgical robot.

There were three winning submissions, each naming the robot Wallie, Wall-E or Wall-EE. So, no matter how it’s spelled, Wall-E is the new name of the surgical robot.

The winners were Frankie Cison, a fifth grader at Good Shepherd; Alex Schenkenfelder, a fourth grader at Capital Day; and Mason Evans, a fifth grader at Second Street.

All entries were due by the end of November, and a name was selected earlier this month.

Ashley Hickel, chief operating officer, and Christy Marshall, director of surgical and perioperative services, helped visit each of the winning participant’s schools recently to congratulate them in person.

