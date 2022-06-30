Three students from Frankfort graduated from Centre College during the college's virtual Senior Celebration held on May 22. 

Nathaniel Bentley was awarded a Bachelor of Science in economics and finance. A graduate of Franklin County High School, he is the son of Jason and Allyson Bentley.

Pranay Mupparaju was awarded a Bachelor of Science in behavioral neuroscience. A graduate of Franklin County High School, he is the son of Krishna Mupparaju and Namrata Ramakrishna.

Josie Thacker was awarded a Bachelor of Science in psychology. A graduate of Franklin County High School, she is the daughter of Joey and Matosha Thacker.

