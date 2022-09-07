Three students from Frankfort received degrees from the University of the Cumberlands in August.

CumberlandsLogo.png

They are Alyssa Rogers, who completed a Master of Business Administration degree; Hannah Bennett, who completed a Master of Arts Education in literacy specialist; and Laura Clouse, who completed an Education Specialist in school counseling.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription