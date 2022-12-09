A Frankfort student at Belmont University performed School of Music Professor Dr. Jeffery Ames' masterwork composition, Requiem for Colour, at Belmont's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 4.

Commercial Music major Grayson Thurman performed in Belmont's Oratorio in front of an audience of more than 1,200 people. Ames led more than 450 students of Belmont's Oratorio and orchestra and invited an impressive ensemble of guests to participate in the evening's dynamic display of storytelling.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription