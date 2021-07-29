Frankfort Independent Schools will be opening Monday, and TIGER grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles has given an update on access to Second Street School next week.

Beginning Monday, Second Street will be open to traffic from Taylor Avenue to just past the school exit across from Hancock Plumbing, Heating and Cooling. 

The Ewing Street/Second Street intersection will be open. School traffic will be able to use the new entrance near Taylor Avenue and the new exit. 

School access routes will be Taylor Avenue, Louisville Hill and Ewing Street. For the time being, there will be no school access route from the Conway Street/Second Street intersection.

Pedestrian access to the school will be from Ewing Street along Second Street and from Bridge Street by way of the floodwall sidewalk opening next to the White Light Diner. 

Parking in the city parking lot at the corner of the Conway Street/Second Street intersection will be limited due to contractor's equipment, fire equipment and reserved spaces for Bridge Street business and resident parking.

