Larissa Tillman didn’t graduate from high school with her class.
“I didn’t think high school was important back then,” she said.
But as the years went by she had a change of heart about education, and when her older son appeared to be heading down the same path she had taken, Tillman knew she had to do something.
“He wasn’t wanting to finish high school,” she said. “He had a few problems of his own. I pushed him. I told him if he finished high school I’d go back to get my GED and finish strong.”
That’s just what happened. Tillman’s son, DJ Harris, graduated from Franklin County High School in May 2019, and Tillman earned her GED on Sept. 27, 2019.
Tillman was part of Thorn Hill Education Center’s graduation ceremony Friday for GED recipients.
The ceremony included the classes of 2020 and 2021.
“We didn’t have a ceremony last year (because of COVID), and I was kind of bummed,” Tillman said.
This year’s ceremony was for 51 GED recipients, 29 in 2020 and 22 in 2021.
Tillman first began working on her GED in 2002.
“My oldest son was a year old then,” she said. “I went back and forth (working on the GED), and two years later my daughter was born.”
Tillman, who has four children, may have faced some obstacles earning her GED, but it was always a goal.
“I knew I had to keep pushing forward,” she said. “I never, never gave up. I knew education was important, and I knew it could help me better provide for my children.”
Tillman and her older son started college on the same day, Tillman at Bluegrass Career and Technical College and Harris at Jefferson Career and Technical College. Tillman is working on a business degree.
“I’ll never forget that day, Jan. 13, 2020,” Tillman said.
Tillman received the Mike Rosenstein Scholarship Friday, named for the center’s late director.
During the presentation, a reading of a list of Tillman's accomplishments and goals included her desire to open a soul food restaurant.
“People have been asking when I’m going to open a restaurant,” Tillman said after the ceremony. “That’s in the future. I need to get my business degree first.”
Harris had to miss Friday’s graduation because of work, but several of Tillman's family members, including her three younger children and her mother, were in attendance.
“I’d like to mention my spirit gods, my great-grandmother Flora Carter and my grandfather George Tillman Sr.,” Tillman said. “They’re a part of me. They’ve both been deceased for awhile, but I know they’re very proud of me.”
