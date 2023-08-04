A lot can happen in five years. And that has not been the case more clearly than at Kentucky State University.
In the last five years, the school has had its fair share of controversy and troubles — presidential malfeasance, fiscal peril and struggling to maintain a consistent direction under multiple interim leaders.
But, with the ceremonial opening of the newest student housing complex on campus — itself a five year-long project — and under the leadership of the university’s new president Dr. Koffi Akakpo, KSU is striving to achieve its motto of “Onward, Upward, Forward."
On Friday, school leaders, community and state officials and alumni gathered on the front steps of the new South Campus residence hall, ready to welcome students for the next academic year.
The dormitory, which can house 408 students in the more than 164,000 square feet and five floors it occupies, came at a cost of approximately $50 million. But, it seeks to provide the new residents, as well as the entire campus, with state of the art study rooms on each floor, as well as modern two- and four-bedroom suites with private bathrooms and kitchenettes.
Resident advisors are allocated spacious single-occupancy rooms with ensuite baths, and all rooms are equipped with full-sized beds — a vast improvement over the old extra-long twin beds of previous dorm rooms.
“We have weathered some storms,” Akakpo told the crowd. “We have gone through a lot. But no matter how long the night lasts, a day always dawns. The day is here for us, and let’s learn from the past. Let’s learn from the storm. There is always a silver lining for every situation — crisis, turmoil — there is always an end to it. Let’s take this institution to a level it has never been before.”
Kentucky Representative James Tipton (R-Taylorsville), one of the principal sponsors of HB 250 and chair of the House Education Committee, spoke about the tour he and his fellow committee members took of a dorm that previously stood on campus.
“It was vacant, it had been sitting idle and it was in disrepair. It looked pretty rough, to be honest. But, as we look here today at this new facility that is here to serve the current students and the future students of Kentucky State University, it is so exciting to be a part of this moment.
“A lot has been alluded to about some of the challenges that Kentucky State has faced in the past, but one thing I have always believed in and always subscribed to is that with great challenges come great opportunities. I truly believe that this school has the opportunity to be a beacon in this community, and it is vital that we have individuals that allow them to succeed in life. And, that is why Kentucky State University is here, and it will be a vital part of the continued successes of Kentucky in the future.”
Rep. Derrick Graham (D-Frankfort), a graduate of Kentucky State University, could not hold back his pride in the changes he sees in the new KSU era.
“To quote the famous song, ‘it’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, and I am feeling good’ about today and about Kentucky State University and this community. Today is a major milestone for the university’s current and future students, and I want to thank the university’s leaders for making this dream a reality.
“As impressive as this residence hall looks,” Graham continued, “what it symbolizes is even more important. For many, it will be home at a critical point in their lives — where they make new friends, and study for a career that will take them anywhere they want to go. I was proud to advocate for this project, and do all I can in this next session to help Kentucky State thrive and move forward with continued success.
“We have faced some tough challenges in recent years, but better days are here and more are yet to come. This institution will always have my heart, and I will do whatever I can to make our community a better place to live, work and thrive.”
Student Government President and Regent Savion Briggs, who spoke passionately about the need for facilities like this new dorm on campus to raise student morale in a quarterly meeting earlier this year, told the crowd that “all change is not bad. When I drove to campus this morning, I parked and sat in my car for a moment and thought about how much things have changed since my freshman year. I also thought about my little brother, who will be coming to school here in a few weeks.
“It really made me sit back and reflect on when I first walked on this campus. And in those moments, I realized that Kentucky State is in a great place. The reason why I say a great place is because Kentucky State is ground zero for tomorrow’s leaders. If you really think about this, all the students who have walked on this campus or will in the future, you are walking next to future state representatives, senators, doctors and business owners. Tomorrow’s leader is today’s neighbor. Witness the greatness you are a part of, and as we move forward we just want you to remember that we are great, and you are, too.”
Akakpo announced grand plans he has for the university in the next few years, saying “as I listen to these speakers, one thing jumps to mind. If this dorm took five years, maybe we need to start thinking about a new one today.
“I am working on a master plan for the campus, and a consultant projected 1,493 students in five years. I told them ‘heck no! I’m not coming to KSU to only grow the institution by 38 students.’ No. We are ready to grow. I am looking at our great policy makers, and letting you know that we need to plan for the next build.
“I set a goal for the team, and we have set a goal for 3,000 as we speak. And 6,000 for the next five years, so we are going to need the space.”
