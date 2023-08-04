New KSU Dorm From E. Main

Students will be moving into the new dorm, pictured here from East Main, later this month. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

A lot can happen in five years. And that has not been the case more clearly than at Kentucky State University.

In the last five years, the school has had its fair share of controversy and troubles — presidential malfeasance, fiscal peril and struggling to maintain a consistent direction under multiple interim leaders.

KSU, state, and local officials cut the ribbon welcoming visitors to the new South Campus dormitory. From left: Deputy Franklin County Judge/Executive Jack Kennedy, Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, Rep. Emily Callaway, Sen. Donald Douglas, Rev. Dr. C.B. Akins, Rep. James Tipton, KSU President Dr. Koffi Akakpo, Dr. Aaron Thompson, Savion Briggs, Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Rep. Derrick Graham. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
A crowd of KSU staff, alumni, current students, and community members gathered for the opening ceremony Friday morning. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Kentucky State University students will have private rooms in either two or four-person suites, complete with private bathrooms for each suite, a common area and kitchenette. The new dormitory can sleep just over 400 students. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Kentucky State University students can relax with friends over a foosball or air hockey game, or even a round of pool in the common room in the new dormitory. A previous issue for many students was a lack of recreational options, something the new dorm hopes to help address. Each of the dorm's five floors features a separate common room and study area. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

