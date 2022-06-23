Two life-long readers were the recipients of the two $1,000 scholarships given by the Friends of the Paul Sawyier Library Board.

Chinmay Tope and Ashley Layson were awarded the scholarships. Both graduated in May, Tope from Western Hills and Layson from Franklin County.

Chinmay Tope, who graduated from Western Hills in May, received a $1,000 scholarship from the Friends of the Paul Sawyier Library Board. (Photo submitted)

At WHHS, Tope was a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Student Council (treasurer), soccer team and was a Governor’s Scholar.

In the community he has volunteered in the Frankfort Interfaith Council, been involved with Kentucky State University’s mentorship program and served as master of ceremonies for the community’s Diwali ceremony.

Layson was a senior class officer at FCHS and vice president of the school’s FFA chapter. She was also a member of the Beta Club and performed in FCHS Drama Department productions and a member of the all-state choir and other audition choirs.

Her work in the community includes singing on the praise team at New Life Church and working with Cinderella’s Closet and a supply drive for tornado relief in western Kentucky.

Layson and Tope both participated in the Battle of the Brooks and summer reading programs at Paul Sawyier Public Library.

“Ashley is a very intelligent and dedicated student,” FCHS math teacher Kathy Parritt wrote in her letter of recommendation. “She is musically talented, academically gifted and incredibly mature. She is bright and thoughtful and has a genuine desire to learn that is uniquely found in a high school student.”

Ashley Layson, who graduated from Franklin County in May, received a $1,000 scholarship from the Friends of the Paul Sawyier Library Board. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Layson’s future plans center on helping others.

“I plan to become a chiropractor because I want to be able to help people in the community have a better quality of life,” Layson wrote in her scholarship application. “I have personally experienced the benefits of chiropractic treatment and want to be able to help others like Dr. (Brian) Hendrix has helped me and my family.”

Tope plans to attend Georgia Tech for a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering.

“Beyond these aspirations I aim to eventually study pharmacy, perhaps as a pharmaceutical engineer or pharmacologist,” he wrote in his application.

“I am excited to see what the future holds for Chinmay Tope,” math teacher and Bondurant academic team coach Robbie Roberts wrote in his letter of recommendation.

“I know his journey is only beginning. He will make the world better by his endeavors, and he will leave a positive impact to all those who have the privilege of knowing him. I know he’s done that for me.”

