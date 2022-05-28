In addition to Alyssa Baesler, a teacher at Capital Day School, receiving a $15,000 Extra Mile Award from the Gene and John Ed McConnell Foundation, six local teachers received $1,000 Extra Mile Awards from the foundation.

They are Stephanie Starkey and Courtney Staples of Second Street School, Kate Osterloh and Kelli Coblin of Elkhorn Middle School, Greg Pelfrey of Franklin County High School, and Kim McCoy of Bridgeport Elementary School.

