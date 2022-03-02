030222.ChrisTracy_submitted.jpg

Chris Tracy has been named principal at Franklin County High School. (Photo via Facebook)

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp announced Wednesday that Chris Tracy will be the new principal of Franklin County High School.

Tracy, a graduate of FCHS, has been serving as interim principal since the beginning of the school year.

“Chris Tracy is a student-centered leader who embodies Flyer Pride. We are confident that he will lead Franklin County High School to even greater heights,” Kopp said.

Tracy graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College in 1994 with a Bachelor of Arts in physical education. He then earned his Bachelor of Science in physical education from Kentucky State University in 2000. He went on to earn his Master of Arts in instructional leadership and superintendent certification from Northern Kentucky University.

Tracy began his teaching career in Fayette County in 2001. He has been an employee of Franklin County Schools since 2010, working as a teacher, assistant principal and interim principal.

“It is an honor to serve as principal of my alma mater,” Tracy said. “Those who have ever spent time in the building as a student or staff understand how special it is. We truly are a community. I am excited to begin the next chapter in this great school’s history. Together with hard work and dedication we can take FCHS to a place it has never been.”

Tracy became interim principal at Franklin County High School when former principal, Charles Lewis, took a position with the district as the coordinator of Career & Transition Opportunities.

“Congratulations to Mr. Chris Tracy,” Lewis said. “I have worked with Chris for multiple years and without a doubt FCHS could not have chosen a better candidate. Over the years I have witnessed first hand Chris’s dedication to the students of FCHS, as a coach, teacher and administrator. I am excited to be able to continue working with Chris and to see how far he can take Franklin County High School.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription