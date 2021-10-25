Kenzie Barber, an eighth-grader at Second Street, has split this cross country season between middle school and high school races.
On Saturday, in her biggest high school race so far this season, Barber won the Class 1A Region 5 title at Masterson Station Park in Lexington.
For her achievement, Barber has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Barber won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 20 minutes 28.95 seconds. Middle school races are 1,500 or 1,800 meters long.
Her father, Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber, was the 1993 Class 1A state cross country champion, and her aunt, Carrie Barber, was state runner-up on Frankfort’s 1988 state championship team. Kenzie Barber’s mother is Darra Barber.
Frankfort’s boys and girls teams both qualified for state and will run Saturday in the Class 1A state meet in Paris.
State Journal: How long have you been running?
Barber: I’ve been running for seven years this year. When I started out my dad got me interested in it. It was fun, and I’ve liked it more as the years passed.
SJ: How big of an influence have your father and your aunt Carrie been on your running?
Barber: They’ve been a big influence. If I run into trouble I go to my dad and he gives me good advice. I don’t have to worry about that stuff.
SJ: What do you like best about running?
Barber: I love meeting new people, and I love being part of a team. It’s my family. When I run, I feel like it’s my happy place.
SJ: Do you like running middle school and high school meets in the same year?
Barber: I think running both middle school and high school meets is beneficial. With high school meets you get more miles in, and I get to be around new people.
SJ: Have you thought about what you’d like to do at the state meet?
Barber: I’d like to get out fast and stay with the lead pack. I know it’s going to be a bigger group of girls and it’s going to be hard. I’m just going to work hard.
