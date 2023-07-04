Stella Pollard’s position with the Franklin County Schools district involves a myriad of responsibilities, and she performs them all with a smile.
Pollard, the chief information officer with FCS, is the Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
What all does Pollard’s job entail?
“I’m director of technology, so I ensure that all of our kids have devices, all our staff have devices, that the internet, Wi-Fi is working securely, making sure there are no security breaches or anything,” she said. “Inventory, helping with instructional technology in the classroom, helping with our social media and our website, a little bit of everything.”
Pollard, originally from Hazard, took a winding road to a career in education.
“My bachelor’s degree is from Morehead, and it’s in business administration,” she said. “I graduated with that degree, and quickly realized it wasn’t what my heart wanted to do. So I went back to my college mentor, Cluster Howard, at HCTC (Hazard Community & Technical College).
“I met with him, and he said, ‘Stella, I could have told you from the beginning you should have gone into education,’ because I told him I though I needed to be a nurse, and he said, ‘no, you don’t. Absolutely not. I’ve watched you make one bad choice, you’re not doing it again. You need to be a teacher.’ And he was right.”
With Howard’s help, Pollard began substitute teaching in McCreary County, and she went on to get a master of arts degree in teaching from the University of the Cumberlands.
“I’ve loved every moment since then,” she said. “It’s a good career. It’s a hard job, but it’s a good job. I don’t know of any other job that could be as rewarding as being an educator.”
Pollard spent three years teaching science at Bondurant Middle School before becoming the FCS instructional technology coordinator. She held that position for 3½ years, and she’s been in her current position for 1½ years.
“I like that I get a chance to meet so many of our community members,” Pollard said about being chief information officer. “I enjoy my director of technology role because I get to make a difference every day, and getting to do the social media and take pictures helps me feel connected back to the why of being an educator.
“When I left the classroom it was really hard because the kids are the heart, they’re behind everything that you’ve ever done as an educator. When you leave the classroom you don’t get to interact with them as much, and I missed being around them.
“When Kristen [Waits, former FCS communication and information coordinator] left, it gave me the opportunity to be like, ‘I can do that,’ and continue relationships with kids. And then when I have to reach out to them for something technology wise, it’s not ‘who’s that random stranger?’ They at least have a face to go with the name.”
And that face is almost always smiling, just like it’s been most of Pollard’s life.
“We’re all human, we all have bad days, but I think so,” Pollard said when asked if she’s always been upbeat. “I like to think so. I have four sisters, and I was raised around two of them. I was the youngest. My youngest sister is about 12 years older than I am, so there was some gap.
“I always felt like I had to be upbeat in order for them to want to be around me. I was probably pretty aggravating, a baby sister when you’re a teenager, but I’d like to think I’ve always been upbeat. I like to help people, I like to make people laugh, I like to see people smile, and my philosophy is life is hard enough as it is, and if we can do anything to make somebody’s day better, do it, because kindness, you just never know what people are going through.”
Pollard knows that better than most, having suffered a traumatic experience in January 2021 when she was assaulted.
“I’d never been through anything like that before, and it kind of put me in a situation where I was angry,” she said. “I’m not typically one that hangs on to anger for very long, and to have that anger in my heart, I didn’t know what to do with it.
“I started becoming more active in the community, just because I had all of that anger inside of me and I needed to work to get it out. Anybody who goes through a situation like that, abuse, neglect, those situations they thought would never happen to them, I think you’re in a fight or flight mode sometimes, and you want to get back to normal.
“So if I could tell anybody anything who’s going through a situation like that, they’re not alone. To make sure they reach out for help if they need it. To find a group of people that they trust, that if they don’t have anybody they trust, there’s always therapy and groups online that will talk to them.
"But also to remember, if they’re going through something similar or have a similar feeling of anger, just to know that even though things like that do happen and it’s unfortunate, they can get through it, and it makes them stronger and more compassionate, and it helps them have empathy toward others.”
Pollard credited Franklin County Attorney Max Comley, a private attorney at the time, and Rick Sparks, then-Franklin County Attorney, with helping her during the situation.
“I’m not happy that it happened,” she said, “but I now have a different vision and a different perception of my own life, and it’s helped me when I’m in other situations. If I can make it through that I can surely make it through this, or I can help this person be confident.”
Pollard moved to Frankfort nine years ago when her husband, Chris, took a job at Toyota. They lived in the Peaks Mill area for six years before moving to Frankfort three years ago.
The Pollards have a daughter, Audrey, who will be a third grader at Collins Lane in the fall.
“She is amazing,” Pollard said of her daughter. “She’s just the most perfect little girl. She’s autistic, so she has all kinds of different fixations that she likes. In my free time, whatever her current fixation is, that’s my hobby, that’s what brings me joy. Whatever she wants to do, I’m like, ‘yes, let’s go do that.’
“Right now her biggest thing is going to cemeteries and reading gravestones. She likes to practice her math skills. She’ll take my phone and get the calculator out and put in the year that they died and the year they were born, and she does the math. I’m like, ‘well, this is a learning lesson.’”
Chris Pollard, also from Hazard, spent three years as a coal miner, and he applied at Toyota after Stella’s father, also a coal miner, died of black lung.
“I always tell people when I was growing up I never saw myself leaving Hazard, ever,” Pollard said. “After Dad died, I told Chris ‘I don’t want to see you go through what my dad did.’
“Even though I never saw myself leaving Hazard because that’s my home, I’m fortunate enough to have found a community that I love just as much as Hazard.”
