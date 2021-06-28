Normally at this time of year, Mandy Heacock finds herself with plenty of shoes.
This year she’s in a bit of a drought.
Heacock, the youth service center coordinator for Western Hills High School and Bondurant Middle School, started the Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet program, which provides new shoes for students for the start of the school year. This year’s shoe event is set for July 24.
For her work with the program, Heacock has been selected as the Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
“Usually I’m drowning in shoes,” Heacock said Friday afternoon. “Right now we have less than 10 pair and that makes me a little nervous since the goal is 500.”
Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet gives students a new pair of tennis shoes at no cost to students or their families.
The tennis shoes have to be new. They don’t need to be a name brand, and they don’t have to have tags on them or be in a box.
“It’s anything kids would like,” Heacock said. “They like Converse or shoes that look like Converse.”
Heacock is accepting donations of shoes. Those donating may call or text her work cell phone, 502-234-0320, to make arrangements for the shoes to be picked up. Donations may also be dropped off at Western Hills and Bondurant.
Students can select their shoes July 24 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Bondurant Middle School parking lot.
“When we were planning this we were still having to social distance, and we’re going to stick with that practice just in case,” Heacock said. Because the event is outside, masks won’t be required.
“It’s very exciting for me,” Heacock said. “It’s all about the experience, about picking out your own pair of shoes. We try to make it as special as we can. We’ll have personal shoppers helping students try shoes on. It’s more than getting a pair of shoes, it’s shopping for a pair of shoes.”
All Franklin County and Frankfort students are eligible for one pair of shoes.
“They just need to show up and they will get a pair of shoes,” Heacock said. “The only requirement is that the child must be present to receive the shoes. They don’t have to be brought by a parent, it can be an aunt or uncle, but the child must be there.”
Monetary donations are also being accepted. People can call or text Heacock at 502-234-0320 to find out how to make a monetary donation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.