Normally at this time of year, Mandy Heacock finds herself with plenty of shoes.

This year she’s in a bit of a drought.

Heacock, the youth service center coordinator for Western Hills High School and Bondurant Middle School, started the Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet program, which provides new shoes for students for the start of the school year. This year’s shoe event is set for July 24.

For her work with the program, Heacock has been selected as the Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.

“Usually I’m drowning in shoes,” Heacock said Friday afternoon. “Right now we have less than 10 pair and that makes me a little nervous since the goal is 500.”

Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet gives students a new pair of tennis shoes at no cost to students or their families.

The tennis shoes have to be new. They don’t need to be a name brand, and they don’t have to have tags on them or be in a box.

“It’s anything kids would like,” Heacock said. “They like Converse or shoes that look like Converse.”

Heacock is accepting donations of shoes. Those donating may call or text her work cell phone, 502-234-0320, to make arrangements for the shoes to be picked up. Donations may also be dropped off at Western Hills and Bondurant.

Students can select their shoes July 24 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Bondurant Middle School parking lot.

“When we were planning this we were still having to social distance, and we’re going to stick with that practice just in case,” Heacock said. Because the event is outside, masks won’t be required.

“It’s very exciting for me,” Heacock said. “It’s all about the experience, about picking out your own pair of shoes. We try to make it as special as we can. We’ll have personal shoppers helping students try shoes on. It’s more than getting a pair of shoes, it’s shopping for a pair of shoes.”

All Franklin County and Frankfort students are eligible for one pair of shoes.

“They just need to show up and they will get a pair of shoes,” Heacock said. “The only requirement is that the child must be present to receive the shoes. They don’t have to be brought by a parent, it can be an aunt or uncle, but the child must be there.”

Monetary donations are also being accepted. People can call or text Heacock at 502-234-0320 to find out how to make a monetary donation.

