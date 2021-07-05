Tricycles can be more than a form of entertainment. For some children, they’re a means of socialization and exercise.
Blake Temple, 7, who will be a second grader at Westridge Elementary this fall, received a modified tricycle that was purchased by the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort.
For providing Blake with the modified tricycle, the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort is the Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
“The past governor of Kiwanis, whose districts are Kentucky and Tennessee districts, this was her special project, and that’s how we found out about it,” Kiwanis Club of Frankfort President Jennifer Mullins said of the modified tricycles. “We knew it was a good thing to do, and we started raising money.
“When we started we didn’t even know if there was a student in Franklin County who would need this tricycle. If there wasn’t a student in Franklin County, we were going to one of the surrounding counties.”
The club went through the local schools to find a student who needed the tricycle.
Amie Amin, a physical therapist with Franklin County Schools, has worked with Blake at Westridge.
“Obviously it helps with strengthening the legs, and with some kids it helps with reciprocal movement and balance,” she said about the tricycle. “One of the big things is the social interaction with their peers, doing something the other kids are doing. While kids are running they can up with them that way.”
Amin said some schools have tricycles that belong to the district and are shared at the schools.
Those that belong to individuals are fitted for that child.
“These are fabulous,” Amin said. “It’s fitted to them specifically with what kind of support they need. Blake’s didn’t need all these, but some have chest harnesses and head support, a lot of things like that.”
Blake’s tricycle has a handle on the back that acts as a brake. He received his tricycle last year, right before everything shut down because of COVID-19.
Mullins is hopeful that Blake, who is autistic, will get to come to a club meeting and show the tricycle. He is the son of Lisa and David Temple.
“I’m very grateful this was done for us, and I’m very excited,” Lisa Temple said. “A lot of things were closed last year and we weren’t able to get out a lot, but we look to do more this year.”
Mullins said the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort is now looking to help with playground equipment. It has found a company that makes swings for children in wheelchairs. She said the club applied for a grant but didn’t get it.
“We’re trying to figure out a way to raise money for one of those,” she said.
It’s an effort that’s appreciated.
“The Kiwanis program is awesome, to give something to kids with special needs,” Amin said. “It’s beautiful.”
