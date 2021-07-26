When Patrick Rupinen was looking for an Eagle Scout project, he ended up at a familiar place.
Rupinen, a sophomore at Lexington Catholic High School, planted trees this summer to serve as a windbreak between Good Shepherd School, which he attended from kindergarten through eighth grade, and the Parish Life Center.
For his work, Rupinen has been selected as a Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
“I had approached people I had done service work for to see if there were any projects,” he said. “Dr. Michele Ulrich, the (Good Shepherd) principal at the time, had this idea for a windbreak for two or three years, but it had never been done.
“I worked with her and Wilson’s Nurseries to develop the plan.”
Rupinen, the son of Patrick J. and Katherine I. Rupinen, is in BSA Troop 281 and BSA Venture Crew 281. His Eagle Scout paperwork has been submitted to the Bluegrass Council, and he’s waiting for the council to schedule his board of review.
After approval by the board of review, Rupinen will be an Eagle Scout.
Among those who helped Rupinen with the project were people from Troop 281, Venture Crew 281, Girls BSA Troop 1281, scout friends from Lexington, his family and people from Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
“The parents and students of Good Shepherd School raised the funds for the project,” Rupinen said. “Without their support, the project might not have happened.”
In addition to being a Boy Scout, Rupinen was the freshman and is now the sophomore Service Club representative at Lexington Catholic, where he is on the ultimate Frisbee team and is a member of the chess club.
Rupinen is an altar server at Good Shepherd Church, has volunteered with the Good Shepherd St. Vincent DePaul Society and has helped around the Good Shepherd campus.
Rupinen has been a Scout for over six years.
“The benefits I see to being a scout is that scouting teaches honesty, respecting others and nature, and leadership,” he said. “It teaches life skills a lot. You get to explore all kinds of things and learn what you like. I found out I like electronics through doing the merit badge.
“I have made a lot of friends through Scout events, not just from my own troop, but other troops as well.”
