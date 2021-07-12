When Brett Sylve had his choice of where to volunteer for a week this summer, it wasn’t a hard choice.

Sylve, a member of Kentucky State’s football team, picked the Capital City Activity Center.

He has been selected as this week’s Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.

Sylve is spending this summer as a sales management trainee with Enterprise Rent-A-Car. The internship ends in August.

“They allowed us to go out into the community to help were we wanted to, where we felt there was some need,” he said about Enterprise.

“I’m a big community guy,” Sylve added. “I’m very big on family. My grandfather has been diagnosed with dementia, and my grandmother was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s. I chose the Activity Center because I’d like for someone to reach out and give my grandparents a hand if they could.”

Sylve is from Hammond, Louisiana, and his grandparents live in Louisiana. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, he hasn’t been able to spend much time with his grandparents.

“I get to have phone calls with them,” he said. “I got to go home for two weeks, and I saw them for a little bit then.”

During his time at the Capital City Activity Center, Syle worked in the kitchen.

“We prepared meals that were delivered to different houses,” he said. “I worked on the line, putting meals together.”

Syle said he had done community work in Frankfort previously with one of his professors, and he’s talked to the Activity Center about having KSU’s football team do some work at the facility.

“I know they need volunteers,” he said, “and they appreciate the help.”

Sylve received a bachelor’s degree in business administration, management specialization, from KSU in December 2019, and he’s currently working on an MBA.

In 2019, the last time KSU played football, Sylve was selected to the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference first team at running back and second team as a punt returner. He rushed for 1,088 yards, an average of 108.8 yards per game.

Because the SIAC didn’t play football in 2020, Sylve, who was listed as a redshirt senior on last year’s roster, will use his last year of eligibility this fall.

KSU opens its season Aug. 28 against Central State at the HBCU Classic for Columbus.

“I’m hoping for a big season,” Sylve said.

