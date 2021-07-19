Every week Maximus Breidert and Carter Rollins mow Raymonde Jacques’ yard.

Every week Jacques sets aside money to have her yard mowed, but the money doesn’t go to Breidert and Rollins.

Breidert and Rollins mow the yard for free, and Jacques sends the money she would have spent to help a student further his education in Haiti.

For their work, Breidert and Rollins have been named Traditional Bank Unsung Heroes.

“I learned about it at church,” Breidert said of the opportunity to help. “Ms. Mondy (Jacques) is always helping my mom out, and she told my mom about this student.”

Jessica Breidert is the preschool minister at Capital City Christian Church, which Ms. Monde attends.

“This is a big thing,” Jacques said. “You don’t see how much you can change somebody’s life, and you don’t know how many people that person will help. That’s a very, very big deal.”

Breidert mowed yards with his father, but now that he and Rollins can both drive they’re doing the mowing.

The Breiderts have been mowing Jacques’ yard for free for about three or four years, and Rollins has been doing it for about a year.

“I got involved because he’s my best friend, and he told me about it,” Rollins said. “I enjoy it, and it’s pretty cool that the money is going into an education for him.”

Jacques, who founded the Haitian Needy Children Foundation in 1996, sends $100 a month that would have gone to lawn care to the student in Haiti. The student is in his final year of school, and another student has been selected to receive the lawn mowing money next year.

In addition to the lawn mowing business, Breidert works at Pizza Inn and Rollins works at the west side Penn Station.

Breidert, who will be a junior at Franklin County this fall, is the son of Jessica and Michael Breidert.

Rollins will be a senior at Frankfort this fall. His parents are Scott and Beth Rollins, and his father is the pastor of Highland Christian Church.

“If Carter and Maximus can help someone they don’t even know, everyone can do it,” Jacques said. “If we try, we can.”

