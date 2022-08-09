Damon Greene is gone, but he certainly isn’t forgotten.
A group of his friends and colleagues are working to make sure that doesn’t happen, and they are the Traditional Bank Unsung Heroes.
Greene was the chorus teacher at Elkhorn Middle School and spent 27 years at the school before he died of cancer in April 2020 at the age of 50.
“It’s Damon’s song that’s going to be sung, and we’re going to have to lift our voices to sing it,” said Su Sheridan, a friend and colleague of Greene.
Sheridan is part of a committee that has organized the Lift Every Voice scholarship to be given to a Franklin County High School senior who plans to make music a big part of their future.
The other committee members are Kay Keller Scott, Kelli Coblin, Cathy Crump and Raye Hurley.
The committee awarded two $1,000 scholarships this year, but the plan is for one $1,000 scholarship to be given annually.
This year’s recipients were Ruth Noel and Anna Grace Dudley, who were both students of Greene’s.
There is a scholarship application available in the FCHS counselors’ office, and those submitting an application must write an essay.
“Mr. Greene played a prominent role in my musical journey by continuously pushing me to go beyond what I would typically expect from myself, and simply by being the kind of teacher he was,” Noel wrote.
“Yes, he taught his students the basics of music and how to sing pretty … mostly. But most importantly, he taught them to be kind. That is something I will always value and will enforce in my own classroom someday soon.
“Not only did Mr. Greene spark my passion for music, he inspired me to be a better person, and despite any kind of unfortunate circumstances I may find myself in one day, ‘just sing.’”
The second annual Damon Greene Memorial Gridiron Classic took place Saturday with Elkhorn’s seventh- and eighth-grade football teams taking on Henry County.
Sheridan talked to the teams before the games, telling them stories about Greene, and then her son, Nicholas Sheridan, assistant principal at FCHS, spoke.
“Nick asked them how many players there were on the field and they said 11,” Sheridan said. “Nick said, ‘no, today you’ve got 12. Today you play with 12,’ and he picked up Mr. Greene’s picture. They played a great game, and they played hard.”
Elkhorn’s eighth-grade team won 46-0, and the EMS seventh graders won 20-6.
Both of this year’s scholarship recipients will be attending the University of Kentucky to study choral education, and the scholarship money is going directly to UK, but choral education isn’t the only option.
“It could go to a tech school if someone wants to go into the recording industry,” Hurley, the chorus teacher at FCHS, said. “We want music to be a big part of their future, but it could be choral education, the performing arts, the record industry, worship music, arts administration. Mr. Greene would have loved any of that.”
Sheridan said that a large portion of the football players she spoke with didn’t know Greene, but for those he taught he’s been an inspiration.
“In my middle school years, Mr. Greene served as a guide, bringing so much more than music to my life,” Dudley wrote in her essay. “In helping me find my passion for music, he taught me leadership, selflessness, and gave me confidence as a musician and growing mind.
“I am so grateful that he was a part of my musical journey.”
Those interested in donating to the scholarship fund can send a check to Elkhorn Middle School in care of the bookkeeper. The check should be made out to Elkhorn Middle School, and Damon Greene Scholarship should go on the memo line.
The school’s address is 1060 E. Main St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
“When someone passes it’s like their song is over, but Damon’s song isn’t over,” Sheridan said. “His legacy will always be there if we keep bringing it up with music and song and getting together.”
