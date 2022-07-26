Taisha Chandler planned on a job working with children, but her career path took a different route.
After earning a degree in childhood development, Chandler has spent the last 12 years working at the Thorn Hill Education Center.
She is the data assessment specialist and distance learning lead, but she also does much more.
For her work, Chandler has been named a Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
“Taisha goes above and beyond to make everyone feel important and welcomed,” Kelley Anderson, Thorn Hill executive director, said. “She embraces all learners, and is truly enthusiastic and happy for the students.
“She knows every person that walks through the door, and is extremely empathetic. She is loyal and dedicated to helping others achieve their dreams.”
Chandler, 47, grew up in Indianapolis and came to Frankfort to attend Kentucky State University.
“I didn’t want to go where everyone else was going,” she said.
Chandler’s work at Thorn Hill began with children.
“I actually started out as an assistant to Lane Lewis with the ESL (English as a Second Language) children,” she said. “It was like a second job.”
Chandler was working with Head Start at the time, but when a chance came to work at Thorn Hill full-time, she took it.
“I like it here, and I like helping people,” she said.
Among the services offered a Thorn Hill are GED classes and testing, ESL classes, family literacy and workforce literacy and college readiness courses, and all of them are free.
“We try to elevate all, and we try to help as best we can,” Chandler said. “The Kentucky Career Center is a partner now, and that can help students get jobs.”
Chandler said math is the biggest obstacle for most students on the GED test. Some students stop and start the process, meaning a longer time before earning their GED.
“It can be 10 to 15 years, and that can be a lot of stress,” she said. “We want to make everyone confident and help as much as we can to get their GED for a better life. I like helping with that.”
Chandler’s job as data assessment specialist is putting all the students’ test scores and information for the state.
“At the time they needed one person to do it instead of the teachers,” she said, “so they hired me to put the information into the system instead of all the teachers putting it in.”
But Chandler’s job involves more than data.
“I’ll do whatever needs to be done,” she said, “but we all do our part. We’re a small staff. There are 10 of us, and not all of us are full-time. If I need to I can fill the paper towel roll.”
That attitude has led to a career of service.
“She knows every person that walks through the door and is extremely empathetic,” Anderson said. “She is loyal and dedicated to helping others achieve their dreams.”
