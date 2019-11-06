Local agencies will be holding a training exercise at Western Hills High School on Friday.
The Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management holds an annual combined agency training with Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Frankfort Fire and EMS, Franklin County Fire, Frankfort Police and Frankfort Transit. The training prepares the groups’ procedures for an emergency situation.
For this year’s training, the groups asked Franklin County Schools to use a school bus for the exercise, which will be in the overflow parking lot at WHHS on Friday.
The school district posted about the exercise on Facebook to make parents and guardians aware. For questions or concerns, contact Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management at 502-352-2065.