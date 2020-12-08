Break out the art supplies.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is accepting entries for its annual Adopt-a-Highway art contest. This year’s theme is Adopt-a-Highway: For a litter-free Kentucky. The contest is open to students ages 5-18.
“The KYTC Adopt-a-Highway art contest has been a favorite of Kentucky students of all ages for many years,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Year in and year out, we invite Kentucky students of all ages to submit original artwork that promotes the goal of keeping our roadsides and streams litter-free and our commonwealth beautiful.”
Entries must be postmarked no later than Jan. 22. Students enrolled in Kentucky public, private or home schools may enter. The entry form, evaluation criteria and other information for students, parents and teachers are available at https://transportation.ky.gov/AdoptaHighway/Pages/Events.aspx
“There are prizes for the winners, but the real payoff is that our youngest citizens are engaged early in life to promote a cleaner Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The contest is divided into four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. Winners of each age division earn a $100 gift card while second- and third-place finishers receive a $50 gift card. Additionally, first- through third-place recipients for all age groups will have their artwork featured in the Adopt-a-Highway calendar and prints will be displayed in the Transportation Cabinet’s Conference Center in Frankfort.
KYTC has held the contest for more than 20 years to increase environmental awareness among children, educate the public about the harmful effects of litter and encourage behaviors that promote a clean environment. Last year, more than 1,000 students from across the commonwealth submitted artwork.
