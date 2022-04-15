Travelin' Panthers tour Italy and Greece

ATHENS, Greece — In the early morning hours of Sunday, March 27, a group of 27 eager students from Frankfort High School embarked on a unique field trip. However, unlike many school trips that generally only venture a short distance from the school located on Shelby Street, this adventure took students halfway across the globe to Italy and Greece. The trip was originally planned for this time last year, however, it was delayed by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Julia Harmon, FHS art teacher and sponsor of the Travelin’ Panthers Club led the students on the trip with the assistance of several other teachers and parent chaperones.
“I am so excited that these students were finally able to get the chance to experience the wonder of international travel,” Harmon said. “FHS has a long history of offering these types of phenomenal educational excursions to our students. In fact, we have several students on this trip whose parents traveled to Europe with the grandmother of another student who was a long time English teacher at Frankfort.”
They started their journey with three days in Rome. During this portion of the trip, the students visited many historical sites such as the Sistine Chapel, the Colosseum and the Pantheon. Senior Claire Moore reflected on her time in Rome.
“I didn’t expect it to be this much like a busy city," Moore said. "It felt like the New York of Italy. I also really appreciated the art, architecture and history. It was fascinating and the whole city left me in awe.”
Parker Hammons, a sophomore, commented, “I was expecting the churches to be really big; however, I wasn’t expecting to see as many sculptures and pieces of art.”
Junior Ella Luking commented on the group's second stop in Italy saying, “I really enjoyed seeing Pompeii. The other ruins we saw were kind of lame. They were just a few stones; however, in Pompeii you could see the entire city. Seeing the brothel was the best part. It was impressive that it was still there and untouched.”
After visiting the ruins at Pompeii the Travelin' Panthers took an overnight ferry to visit Greece. Their first stop was Olympia where they toured the historic Olympic ruins and participated in an olive oil tasting session.
Senior Ella Abney reflected on the olive oil tasting session by saying, “It was one of the most unique experiences I have ever had. I have grown up using this ingredient in many different ways in different dishes, and in salads. However, I have never tasted anything like those samples that were so fresh and authentic. The man that led the session was super kind and allowed us to taste about 15 different kinds. He also shared several recipes and offered suggestions on best cooking practices. I brought some olive oil home to my family to commemorate the experience.”
They then continued on to Athens for a tour of the Acropolis and Parthenon.
Jeremiah Stoner, who celebrated his 16th birthday on the excursion commented on his visit to the Acropolis, “It was really fun. It is interesting to see how people thought back then and how it is different from now. I am amazed about how long it must have taken to construct those buildings.“ Their evening in Athens ended with a traditional Greek evening featuring music, dancing and the smashing of plates.
“It was definitely not what I was expecting. I didn’t expect there to be dancers. Music yes, but dancers no. My favorite part was when we got up onstage and formed a line and danced around the restaurant as a large group,” Hammons said.
His friend, junior Mason Leigh added, “I was not expecting to see a belly dancer as part of the evening’s festivities. But I am not complaining. She waved us to join her on stage. She really looked good in her red dress.”
The dancer taught students a few belly dancing moves while they were on stage. It was a fun night for everyone.
The Travelin' Panthers then flew to Crete for the last part of their journey. In Heraklion the students visited the ruins of the Palace of Knossos, which was the home to the famous Greek King Minos. They also had time to shop and explore several towns in the surrounding areas including the Village of El Fodel and the town of Elounda. In the Village of Rethymno the Panthers participated in a specialized phyllo demonstration by Giorgos Hatziparaskos who is a famous, 92-year-old master of his craft.
Sophomore Jackson Robbins reflected on the entire trip by saying, “I really liked Italy the most because of the amount of ancient ruins there we were able to see in that country. The evidence of ancient civilizations long gone was amazing. Seeing the remnants of societies that existed thousands of years before us was really remarkable. It was very interesting to see how our society and culture has evolved over the years.”
“In Rome we learned a lot about history through Catholicism versus in Athens we learned about history through the use of mythology. It was different, but I loved learning about both equally,” Moore said.
Sophomore Sam Curry simply summed up his experience saying that, “The best part of this trip was making new friends and becoming closer as a group.”
Margi Walters, a junior, echoed his sentiments, “This trip was fantastic. It is one of the best trips that I have ever been on in my life. We became a tiny family.”
Harmon was thrilled everyone had so much fun but most importantly, “these students learned so much about themselves, the world and becoming world travelers," she said. "They have gained experience and independence that will be with them forever. It was wonderful to watch them grow right before my eyes.”
The Travelin' Panthers ended their journey in Chania, Crete, before flying back home to Frankfort last Friday.
