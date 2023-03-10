030923_CinderellasCloset_hb_web-5.jpg

Frankfort High School students, and sisters, Tajaune McGee, 18, and Mykaeziah Robinson, 16, admire the dresses they picked out during the Central Kentucky Cinderella’s Closet event at Memorial Baptist Church Thursday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Princesses across Kentucky had their dreams come true during the Central Kentucky Cinderella’s Closet event at Memorial Baptist Church on Thursday.

Cinderella’s Closet, a non-profit, provides formalwear to students who otherwise could not afford the cost to attend senior prom. The first year, a hand full of princesses were served, and in 2022 more than 160 girls from 18 schools received dresses.

Frankfort High School student Guadalupe Martinez, 17, center, gets help with an armful of dresses from fairy godmothers Casey Hanson, left, and Stevie Ruppe, right, during the Central Kentucky Cinderella’s Closet event at Memorial Baptist Church Thursday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Central Kentucky Cinderella’s Closet — March 9, 2023

Frankfort High School student Miriah Beckham, 16, and Central Kentucky Cinderella’s Closet founder Amy Nance Snow look through dresses during the event at Memorial Baptist Church Thursday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

