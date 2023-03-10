Frankfort High School students, and sisters, Tajaune McGee, 18, and Mykaeziah Robinson, 16, admire the dresses they picked out during the Central Kentucky Cinderella’s Closet event at Memorial Baptist Church Thursday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Frankfort High School student Guadalupe Martinez, 17, center, gets help with an armful of dresses from fairy godmothers Casey Hanson, left, and Stevie Ruppe, right, during the Central Kentucky Cinderella’s Closet event at Memorial Baptist Church Thursday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Frankfort High School student Miriah Beckham, 16, and Central Kentucky Cinderella’s Closet founder Amy Nance Snow look through dresses during the event at Memorial Baptist Church Thursday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Princesses across Kentucky had their dreams come true during the Central Kentucky Cinderella’s Closet event at Memorial Baptist Church on Thursday.
Cinderella’s Closet, a non-profit, provides formalwear to students who otherwise could not afford the cost to attend senior prom. The first year, a hand full of princesses were served, and in 2022 more than 160 girls from 18 schools received dresses.
Princesses are referred for the program through their school’s counselor or resource coordinator. Cinderella's Closet serves 35 schools in 19 counties and more when requested. Each princess receives a dress, shoes, jewelry set, Princess Poem frame, card from a fairy godmother and bag of snacks, all for free.
Bath County High School student Santana Anderson,18, wears a big smile with the gold mermaid-style dress she chose during Central Kentucky Cinderella’s Closet event at Memorial Baptist Church Thursday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Frankfort High School students JaMaya Rainer, 16, left, and Camille Stone, 17, pick out jewelry to go with their dresses during Central Kentucky Cinderella’s Closet event at Memorial Baptist Church Thursday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Owen County High School student Hannah Campbell, 17, left, gets help from Fairy Godmother Jennie Rose putting on her shoes during the Central Kentucky Cinderella’s Closet event at Memorial Baptist Church Thursday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Owen County High School student Alleah Morales, 17, left, gets help from fairy godmothers Kentucky National Guard Master Sgt. Rachel Richmond and Sgt. Caelin Taylor during the Central Kentucky Cinderella’s Closet event at Memorial Baptist Church Thursday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
"I love this opportunity," Hannah Campbell, 17, of Owen County High School, said as she admired herself in the mirror wearing the dress she chose.
Cinderella’s Closet started at Immanuel United Methodist Church in northern Kentucky in 2008. The second location was established at First United Methodist Church in Frankfort in 2009. The dress inventory was moved to Memorial Baptist Church (MBC), 130 Holmes St., in 2019. The program did not occur in 2020 due to COVID-19. MBC allows the organization to house the dresses and accessories all year long and utilizes building spaces for the main event.
"It's been good having it [at MBC]," Snow said. "We're able to just roll the dresses out."
The event started Wednesday and will conclude Saturday.
