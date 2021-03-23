Western Hills logo

The Western Hills High School Academic Team placed in the top 20 at the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition State Academic Team Tournament last weekend.

The team was led by seniors Gabe True and Rafael Fricker. True was seventh in the science written exam and Fricker placed eighth in written composition.

Chinmay Tope was awarded 22nd in science and Jill Jacobs placed 34th in humanities.

