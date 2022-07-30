Area students started lining up outside of Bondurant Middle School at 8 a.m. Saturday morning to receive a new pair of shoes from the Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet program. (Photo by Mandy Heacock)
Kali Rowland, 6, looks to her mom, Jade Rowland, while trying on a new pair of shoes during the Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet program at Bondurant Middle School Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Caydence Adams, 8, left, helps Jade Rowland and her daughters, Paisley, 7, and Danielle, 10, pick out a new pair of shoes during the Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet program at Bondurant Middle School Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
2022 Miss Franklin County Fair Paige Flynn laughs with Jenny Vann as she fills out a form after Maleana Vann, 11, background, picked out a new pair of shoes during the Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet program at Bondurant Middle School Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Michaela Schroerlucke, 13, Jay Winfrey, 7, Miss Franklin County Fair Paige Flynn, Mandy Heacock, Ashley Darland and Barbara Mathis welcomed area students to the Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet program at Bondurant Middle School Saturday morning. Heacock, the event organizer, said there were 20 volunteers who helped with the event. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Hundreds of area children will be walking into their first day of school wearing a new pair of shoes, kickstarting a successful year of learning.
When Mandy Heacock, organizer of the program Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet, opened the doors at Bondurant Middle School Saturday morning, hundreds of local students were already lined up waiting to pick out a brand new pair of shoes.
"We gave away 234 pairs of shoes the first hour," Heacock said. "People started lining up at 8 (a.m.)."
The doors opened at 9 a.m. and closed at noon.
Heacock is the youth service center coordinator serving Bondurant and Western Hills. She started the program four years ago. The program is open to all students in Frankfort and Franklin County.
Through donations, Heacock was able to collect 460 pairs of shoes for the event. Shoes sizes that fit all school-aged children were available.
"This is the biggest shoe donation we've had," Heacock said, as well as the most number of students that she has served.
The goal of the program is to not only provide students with a new pair of shoes for the school year, but to also provide the experience of being able to pick out their own shoes, their style and favorite color.
Down one of the hallways in the school, each room housed different sizes of shoes.
"They can go in a room and shop for shoes," Heacock said. "If they don’t fit, they can grab another pair just like at the shoe store."
Heacock said in a previous State Journal article about the event that “shoes are a basic need that needs to be met.”
“Students can’t focus on what their teacher is teaching and be engaged if they are worried about not having shoes, shoes that are falling apart or shoes that make the classroom smell,” Heacock said.
