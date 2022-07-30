Hundreds of area children will be walking into their first day of school wearing a new pair of shoes, kickstarting a successful year of learning.  

When Mandy Heacock, organizer of the program Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet, opened the doors at Bondurant Middle School Saturday morning, hundreds of local students were already lined up waiting to pick out a brand new pair of shoes.

Kali Rowland, 6, looks to her mom, Jade Rowland, while trying on a new pair of shoes during the Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet program at Bondurant Middle School Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
2022 Miss Franklin County Fair Paige Flynn laughs with Jenny Vann as she fills out a form after Maleana Vann, 11, background, picked out a new pair of shoes during the Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet program at Bondurant Middle School Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Michaela Schroerlucke, 13, Jay Winfrey, 7, Miss Franklin County Fair Paige Flynn, Mandy Heacock, Ashley Darland and Barbara Mathis welcomed area students to the Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet program at Bondurant Middle School Saturday morning. Heacock, the event organizer, said there were 20 volunteers who helped with the event. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

