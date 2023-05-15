073022_LearningFeet_hb_web-4.jpg

Michaela Schroerlucke, 13, Jay Winfrey, 7, Miss Franklin County Fair Paige Flynn, Mandy Heacock, Ashley Darland and Barbara Mathis welcomed area students to the Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet program at Bondurant Middle School Saturday morning. Heacock, the event organizer, said there were 20 volunteers who helped with the event. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet is celebrating five years of providing shoes free of charge to all children in Frankfort/Franklin County. 

This year's event will take place from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 29, at Bondurant Middle School. 

Caydence Adams, 8, left, helps Jade Rowland and her daughters, Paisley, 7, and Danielle, 10, pick out a new pair of shoes during the Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet program at Bondurant Middle School Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

