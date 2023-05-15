Michaela Schroerlucke, 13, Jay Winfrey, 7, Miss Franklin County Fair Paige Flynn, Mandy Heacock, Ashley Darland and Barbara Mathis welcomed area students to the Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet program at Bondurant Middle School Saturday morning. Heacock, the event organizer, said there were 20 volunteers who helped with the event. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Caydence Adams, 8, left, helps Jade Rowland and her daughters, Paisley, 7, and Danielle, 10, pick out a new pair of shoes during the Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet program at Bondurant Middle School Saturday morning. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet is celebrating five years of providing shoes free of charge to all children in Frankfort/Franklin County.
This year's event will take place from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 29, at Bondurant Middle School.
Event coordinator and youth service coordinator at BMS and Western Hills High School, Mandy Heacock, is seeking donations of new tennis shoes in youth 9 through adult 14 sizes.
"Shoes like Converse and Vans, but brands don't matter," Heacock said. "High tops are popular."
Heacock also accepts monetary donations that she will then use to purchase shoes. Checks can be made out to Bondurant and Western Hills Youth Service Center and mailed to 300 Bondurant Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Shoe donations can be dropped off to BMS or WHHS with the note: "Dropping off shoes for Mandy."
Students must be present the day of the event to receive a new pair of shoes. The event is first come, first serve.
Donations will be accepted up until the day of the event.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.