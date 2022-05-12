Planning for the annual Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet program is underway.

The goal of the program is to not only provide students with a new pair of shoes for the school year but to also provide the experience of being able to pick out their own shoes, their style and favorite color.

The program is open to all students in Frankfort and Franklin County, and this year’s goal is to provide at least 500 pairs of shoes to children.

“Shoes are a basic need that needs to be met,” said Mandy Heacock, the youth service center coordinator serving Bondurant and Western Hills. She started the program four years ago.

“Students can’t focus on what their teacher is teaching and be engaged if they are worried about not having shoes, shoes that are falling apart or shoes that make the classroom smell,” Heacock said.

The program needs shoes and socks. Sneakers are preferred, and shoes need to be new.

Those interested in donating shoes may drop them off at Bondurant Middle School. Monetary donations may be mailed to BMS/WHHS Youth Service Center, 100 Bondurant Dr., Frankfort, KY 40601.

Details about when the shoes will be distributed will be released at a later date.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription