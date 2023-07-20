In an effort to ease the burden on the families of students in Frankfort and Franklin County, Bondurant Middle School will be hosting the fifth annual Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to noon.

barefeetlearningfeet.jpg

Any Frankfort/Franklin County student enrolled in school for the 2023-24 year is eligible for a pair of shoes, which have been collected throughout the summer starting in May.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription