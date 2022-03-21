EKU Logo.png

Twelve students from Frankfort received degrees from Eastern Kentucky University following the fall 2021 semester.

They are Savannah McKee, Matthew Collins, David Covell, Emily Devore, Sydney Bowen, Emily Paulin, Kimberly Hinton, Kristin McNees, Sydney Redmon, Jacob Smith, Erika Kuliskova and Bryanna Gwinn. 

EKU recognized more than 900 graduates during its fall commencement ceremonies held at the conclusion of the fall 2021 semester.

Graduates were honored during ceremonies held at Alumni Coliseum Dec. 3-4.

