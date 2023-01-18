Georgetown College has released its Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 term, and 26 students from Frankfort have been named to the list.

Georgetown College

They are Larry Arnett, Kaylee Baker, Robert Bourne, Tara Bowman, Darcey Burton, Sophia Charles, Keegan Christopher, EmilyRuth Cox, Preston Farley, Xitlalic Garcia, Carly Gilbert, Riley Gillis, Savannah Good, Sophia Hammons, Brady Hockensmith, Lacey Hockensmith, Logan Johnson, Gabriel Kalla, Lauren Meadows, Maddilynn Mutchler, Sophia Parsley, Isaac Prado, Sophia Smith, Douglas Talley, O’Mara Tolliver and Portia Witten.

