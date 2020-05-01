Two local high school seniors were awarded scholarships through the Independence Bank Scholarship program recently.
Autum Baker, from Franklin County High School, was a finalist for the Charles A. Reid Scholarship and received $1,000. She is also the recipient of a $500 Maurice Reisz Scholarship and a $500 Ernie and Martine Davis Scholarship.
Lauren Walters, also from FCHS, received a $1,000 Franklin County Community Board Scholarship.
This year the bank awarded $185,400 in scholarships to students from its 12-county service area.
Plans for a March reception to honor the recipients were disrupted by COVID-19.
“With the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, we made the tough decision to cancel our reception in March,” said Lauren Patton, Charitable Foundation manager. “We also had to reevaluate how we would conduct the interviews that are generally done face-to-face. However, this program is such an important part of what we do. It originated as a dream of my late grandfather. We wanted to continue to find a way to facilitate the program and recognize those students who were selected. They are already giving up so much of the “traditional” graduation celebrations that we wanted to make sure they knew how much we supported them and were proud of their accomplishments.”
Typically, students apply online by a given deadline and then finalists are selected. Those students participate in in-person interviews with 16-20 Independence Bank employees and directors depending on what market they are from. Finalists and their families then attend a reception held at Independence Bank in Owensboro to find out what awards they have received.
This year, however, phone and FaceTime interviews were conducted instead, still allowing for reviewers to meet and interact with the students, even if it was virtually.
After students were selected as the recipients of particular scholarships, team members had the privilege of being able to call and personally congratulate those receiving scholarships in one-on-one conversations.
