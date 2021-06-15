Centre College

DANVILLE — Two Frankfort students graduated from Centre College last month.

Alvis Gray graduated with a bachelor of science degree in classical studies and physics. A graduate of Lexington Catholic High School, Gray's parents are John Gray and Martha Gray of Frankfort.

Luke Yang graduated with a bachelor of science degree in psychology. A graduate of Western Hills High School, Yang's parents are Xiangzhan Yang and Yuelian Zhang of Frankfort.

