CumberlandsLogo.png

Two Frankfort students were named to the University of the Cumberlands Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.

Noah Fields and Garryn Wood earned a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription