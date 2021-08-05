KSU logo

Two Kentucky State students were awarded first place honors at the Society of Professional Journalists’ Louisville Chapter annual awards last month.

Dakota Waldridge won best podcast, while Lyric Hill took home the best short run podcast award.

Waldridge and Hill are students of David Shabazz, a KSU journalism professor who serves as acting dean of the College of Humanities, Business and Society. Shabazz noted that Hill’s award made two consecutive wins for KSU in the short run podcast category.

Oyuky Benitez won that award last year.

The podcasts were published by the Thorobred News, KSU’s student newspaper.

Waldridge’s podcast is titled “Dave and Abraham,” a brief history of two Kentuckians that made their mark on history in very different ways: Abraham Lincoln and Jefferson Davis.

“It is amazing how our thoughts and beliefs can be so different from someone else’s even though we were both born in the same area and close to the same age,” Waldridge said. “These two gentlemen and the lives they lived, the choices that their family made, caused them to view  and value things completely differently.”

Hill’s podcast is titled “The Lights — Front and Center.” Set to music, it is a narrative of her relationship to performance and her growth through the years.

“This story is not finished,” Hill said. “You will see me in the lights, front and center.”

