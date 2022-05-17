Two Kentucky State University students have been tapped to participate in the Council on Postsecondary Education’s (CPE) Academic Leadership Development Institute (ALDI).

TaKeia N. Anthony and Keturah Nix, of KSU, were two of 24 participants nominated based on their leadership ability, interest in advancement and dedication to higher education.

KSU academic logo

ALDI, a year-long training and leadership development program, is focused on building the skills of early career, underrepresented minority faculty and staff who are on track for professional advancement through a series of interactive sessions and small group seminars. CPE established ALDI in 2017, and then reinstated the program in 2019 after receiving a $50,000 grant from the Lumina Foundation, which targeted efforts to close outcome gaps in postsecondary education. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription