A Western Hills High School student was awarded Best of Fair at the Louisville Regional Science Fair on March 7.

Diksha Satish, a junior, took home the honor in addition to winning first place in microbiology. She will advance to the International Science and Engineering Fair in May. She was also a recipient of the Office of Naval Research Senior Naval Science Award.

Classmate Lukas Negron, a senior, placed first in mathematics and was awarded the Mu Alpha Theta Award.

Both attend the Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science at Western Kentucky University, a two-year residential STEM school for gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors.

