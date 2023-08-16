Ada Limon

US Poet Laureate Ada Limon, who will be conducting a special reading at Paul Sawyier Public Library on September 18th. (Photo courtesy Yale University)

Current United States Poet Laureate Ada Limón will be conducting a reading Monday, Sept. 18 at Paul Sawyier Public Library.

The event will be held in the library's River Room from 6-8 p.m.

