Twenty-three local students earned Dean’s List honors at the University of Kentucky’s College of Arts and Sciences for the fall 2020 semester.
To qualify, students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.6 with a course load of at least 12 credit hours per semester.
Frankfort students named to the Dean’s List include:
• Emily Schroeder, who is majoring in Environmental & Sustainability Studies;
• Benedicta Wiafe, who is majoring in Modern & Classical Lang, Lit & Cultures;
• Nicholas Byrd, who is majoring in Psychology;
• Lindsay Fitzpatrick, who is majoring in Psychology;
• Robert Hammons, who is majoring in Neuroscience;
• Stephen Mason, who is majoring in Modern & Classical Lang, Lit & Cultures;
• Samantha Osborne, who is majoring in Psychology;
• James Smith, who is majoring in History;
• Savannah Kennedy, who is majoring in Political Science;
• Olivia Hagg, who is majoring in International Studies;
• Lora Stone, who is majoring in Biology;
• Abraham Alhamdani, who is majoring in Neuroscience;
• Thomas Fricker, who is majoring in Political Science;
• Haley Nelson, who is majoring in Political Science;
• Katelyn Rose, who is majoring in Spanish;
• Sasha Sairajeev, who is majoring in Biology;
• Darby Browning, who is majoring in Undeclared/Exploratory Studies;
• Kaylee Snow, who is majoring in Political Science;
• Kara Tucker, who is majoring in Political Science;
• Christopher Guyman, who is majoring in Writing, Rhetoric, and Digital Studies;
• Hasitha Ramisetti, who is majoring in Biology;
• Joseph Andrews, who is majoring in Political Science;
• Sanjana Rahman, who is majoring in Psychology.
