Twenty-three local students earned Dean’s List honors at the University of Kentucky’s College of Arts and Sciences for the fall 2020 semester.

To qualify, students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.6 with a course load of at least 12 credit hours per semester.

Frankfort students named to the Dean’s List include:

• Emily Schroeder, who is majoring in Environmental & Sustainability Studies;

• Benedicta Wiafe, who is majoring in Modern & Classical Lang, Lit & Cultures;

• Nicholas Byrd, who is majoring in Psychology;

• Lindsay Fitzpatrick, who is majoring in Psychology;

• Robert Hammons, who is majoring in Neuroscience;

• Stephen Mason, who is majoring in Modern & Classical Lang, Lit & Cultures;

• Samantha Osborne, who is majoring in Psychology;

• James Smith, who is majoring in History;

• Savannah Kennedy, who is majoring in Political Science;

• Olivia Hagg, who is majoring in International Studies;

• Lora Stone, who is majoring in Biology;

• Abraham Alhamdani, who is majoring in Neuroscience;

• Thomas Fricker, who is majoring in Political Science;

• Haley Nelson, who is majoring in Political Science;

• Katelyn Rose, who is majoring in Spanish;

• Sasha Sairajeev, who is majoring in Biology;

• Darby Browning, who is majoring in Undeclared/Exploratory Studies;

• Kaylee Snow, who is majoring in Political Science;

• Kara Tucker, who is majoring in Political Science;

• Christopher Guyman, who is majoring in Writing, Rhetoric, and Digital Studies;

• Hasitha Ramisetti, who is majoring in Biology;

• Joseph Andrews, who is majoring in Political Science;

• Sanjana Rahman, who is majoring in Psychology.

