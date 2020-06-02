With students out of class for summer break, much uncertainty remains about how, when and if students will resume in-person instruction in the fall.
“There’s great frustration across the state because there are simply questions we don’t have answers for right now,” Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp told the board of education at Monday’s meeting.
FCS previously formed a committee of stakeholders to examine reentry possibilities. Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown has tasked the group with preparing multiple pathways of what reopening the schools could look like and preparing recommendations.
Kentucky schools have been closed to in-person classes since mid-March. Students finished the school year using Nontraditional Instruction (NTI) days and Brown has asked superintendents to be prepared to use NTI again.
“We are going to be forced to be creative in whatever we come up. Everything is on the table,” Kopp added.
One possibility includes an alternate schedule in which students would attend in-person classes on certain days at specific times.
According to the health department’s recommendations, the district will also need to ensure that the schools are cleaned and disinfected regularly. Students and staff will likely be asked to wear masks, and extreme social distancing will need to be practiced.
Kopp acknowledged that one place where it will be difficult for students to social distance is on school buses. The health department is recommending one student per seat with an empty seat in between.
“Frankly, that’s pretty much a non-go for us,” the superintendent said. “I don’t know how anybody would be able to afford the transportation costs that would be associated with something along those lines.”
The committee is looking to create three different calendars of possible school start dates — one which sends students back to classrooms in late July, the current calendar and one in which students would return after Labor Day.
Kopp said a late July reentry is not really an option since it wouldn’t work logistically.
“We don’t have to turn our calendar in to the Kentucky Department of Education until July 31,” Kopp said, adding the committee will come back with a start date recommendation for the school board at its July meeting.
The superintendent also had good news — the district has been receiving federal CARES Act funding, which was given to schools across the country to supplement costs incurred from COVID-19.
CARES Act funding can be used to purchase anything that will assist the district with the delivery of instruction or the safety of students.
The district has received $1,094,580 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, which has more flexibility for a variety of uses, and $187,765 in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funding, which can only be used for food service and technology.
FCS will likely be purchasing additional Chromebooks, face masks, thermal thermometers and Plexiglass for reception areas with the funds, according to Kopp, who said he will have a report on usage of the CARES Act funding at July’s meeting.
In other business, the school board:
• Unanimously approved raising the cost of lunch for students from $2.80 to $2.90 to be in line with state requirements for the 2020-21 school year.
• OK’d FCS elementary schools and The Academy to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision program, which allows all students to receive free breakfasts and lunches, for a third straight year. The middle and high schools still participate in the free and reduced lunch program.
• Approved entering into a contract with the Franklin County School District Finance Corp. to finance synthetic turf field installation with bonds.
• Unanimously OK’d 2020-21 salary schedules. Kopp said there was not an overall raise due to the situation with both COVID-19 and the uncertainty of the budget. However, staff will receive step increases, which are based on experience for all certified and classified staff, that the district does every year.
• Approved its yearly contract with the Franklin County Health Department to perform preventive services including vaccinations, tests, screenings and physicals starting July 1 and ending June 30, 2021. The total payments made to the health department will not exceed $6,000, according to the contract.
• Renewed its memorandum of understanding with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office regarding school resource officers (SRO) for the 2020-21 school year. SROs will be paid by the sheriff’s office and the board will reimburse the sheriff. Costs and benefits are not to exceed $212,000 for the fiscal year.
