The United Way of the Bluegrass is asking for the community’s support as it aims to bring sweet dreams to 100 local children this month.
In its fifth year, the Sweet Dreams Project is an annual holiday initiative that normally provides pajamas, books, hygiene products and snacks to children ahead of the winter school break. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the project has shifted to meet other unmet needs. Each Sweet Dreams package will include a blanket, book, reusable cloth face mask and water bottle.
In addition to individual student gifts, each participating school will receive 10 liters of hand sanitizer. This year’s featured local schools are Elkhorn Elementary and Second Street and 100 students will receive the gifts. DHL is the Franklin County sponsor.
The project also donated more than 100 pairs of youth pajamas to the Simon House, a United Way of the Bluegrass-funded partner.
To sponsor a child by making a $15 gift, visit uwbg.org/SweetDreams or text SWEETDREAMS to 41444 to give from your mobile device. All donations are tax-deductible and must be received by Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.