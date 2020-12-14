United Way of the Bluegrass

The United Way of the Bluegrass is asking for the community’s support as it aims to bring sweet dreams to 100 local children this month.

In its fifth year, the Sweet Dreams Project is an annual holiday initiative that normally provides pajamas, books, hygiene products and snacks to children ahead of the winter school break. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the project has shifted to meet other unmet needs. Each Sweet Dreams package will include a blanket, book, reusable cloth face mask and water bottle.

In addition to individual student gifts, each participating school will receive 10 liters of hand sanitizer. This year’s featured local schools are Elkhorn Elementary and Second Street and 100 students will receive the gifts. DHL is the Franklin County sponsor.

The project also donated more than 100 pairs of youth pajamas to the Simon House, a United Way of the Bluegrass-funded partner.

To sponsor a child by making a $15 gift, visit uwbg.org/SweetDreams or text SWEETDREAMS to 41444 to give from your mobile device. All donations are tax-deductible and must be received by Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription